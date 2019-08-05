Beatles tribute band to play at Honeywell

105.9 The Bash will welcome 1964 The Tribute to the Honeywell Center on Sat., Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m. The concert is sponsored by Bickford Assisted Living of Wabash.

Since the early 80's, 1964 The Tribute has thrilled audiences all over the globe with what Rolling Stone Magazine calls the “Best Beatles Tribute on Earth.” The band takes its audiences on a musical journey to an era in rock history that will live on forever. 1964 is hailed by critics and fans alike as the most authentic and endearing Beatles tribute in the world. Choosing songs from the 60’s, 1964 astonishingly recreates an early live Beatles concert, with period instruments, clothing, hairstyles, and onstage banter. Over 25 years of researching and performing has made the members of 1964 masters of their craft.

Founded in 1984, the band features Mark Benson as John Lennon, Mac Ruffing as Paul McCartney, Tom Work as George Harrison, and Bobby Potter as Ringo Starr. Benson once stated, "We had no idea when we first started this band that it would lead to us performing at so many of the venues The Beatles played, like Carnegie Hall, Red Rocks Amphitheater, The Deauville Hotel, Shea Stadium, and The Cavern in Liverpool."

Tickets are $19, $25 and $45 and are available at the Honeywell Box Office by calling 260.563.1102 or online at www.honeywellcenter.org.

The Honeywell Foundation is a public charity in Wabash, Indiana. The organization and its venues - Honeywell Center, Honeywell House, Charley Creek Gardens, Dr. Ford Historic Home, Eagles Theatre, and 13-24 Drive In - provide artistic, social, cultural, and recreational opportunities for all. These artistic offerings are made possible by the Indiana Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.