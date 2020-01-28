Basham Preparing For DYW State Program In February

On Jan. 5 Sidney Bashman participated in the 61st orientation of Distinguished Young Woman of Indiana in Kokomo. She was accompanied to the orientation by her parents Shawn and Karen Bashman and Anne Titus, co-coordinator of the Whitley County program.

Sidney is one of 24 contestants who will compete for the title of Indiana Distinguished Young Woman. The program will take place in the IUK Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St. in Kokomo.

Individuals may follow the program contestants on Facebook at Distinguished Young Woman of Indiana and Twitter @DYWIndiana.

Preliminary nights of competition are Thursday, Feb. 13 and 14, 7 p.m. and the final night is Saturday, Feb. 15 beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door each night. The cost per person on the final night is $15.

