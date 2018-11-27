AWARD: South Whitley woman gets first place award for essay

MANCHESTER — Mistie Potts, assistant professor of educational psychology at Manchester University, recently received a first-place award from the National Association for Gifted Children for her paper, “Self-perceived Creativity Across Grade Levels and Conditions.”

The paper, reviewed by experts in the field and the association evaluation panel, won the category for completed research at the doctorate level.

The South Whitley resident teaches undergraduate courses in educational psychology, behavioral management and integrated methods, and a seminar focusing on authentic, innovative methods and practices of teaching.