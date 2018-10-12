Author JD Anderson wows Wildcats 

An all day event beginning at Whitko Jr/Sr High School and culminating inside of South Whitley Elementary enjoyed the entertaining voice of critically-acclaimed Hoosier author John David Anderson. The South Whitley Community Public Library in collaboration with Whitko Community Schools brought him into the community to speak about his books and his writing process with the hope of helping students continue to grow their love for reading.

“We’re so excited to have John David Anderson here today, speaking to our middle grade students, because that’s an age where sometimes it’s harder to get kids to read,” said Logan Brown. Brown is the Youth Services and Children’s Librarian for SWCPL.

Anderson gave a brief lecture in the morning at WJSHS auditorium which was open to the general public and grades 3-8. During much of his time on stage, he often shared the spotlight with the audience in a playful back and forth style banter using questions and challenges to generate participation.

Seven books are currently listed as works by Anderson according to his website. The book Anderson says he was surprised to find has become the favorite of many of his fan base: MS. BIXBY’S LAST DAY. His next book, FINDING ORION, comes out in June of 2019 and as described by Anderson, is about “a kid who feels like he’s the only normal one in his otherwise wak-a-doodle family.”

To learn more about books by John David Anderson, please visit johndavidanderson.org

