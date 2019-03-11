AUCTION: Passages annual auction brings community together
Monday, March 11, 2019
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Last Thursday was the annual Passages Art Show and Silent Auction at the Eagle Glen Event Center in Columbia City. The event brought community members together in one place to support Passages clients and programs while also enjoying the many wonderful pieces of art created by Passages clients. All proceeds during the event went on to support Passages programs, as well as to the clients themselves.
