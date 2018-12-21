ART: Whitko students receive worldwide recognition

The World School Children's Art Exhibition is held to promote mutual understanding and friendship among the young generation of the world through the exchange of children's art work.

The exhibition is organized by the Association for Education through Art, the Republic of China, and the Association of Formative Art Education for the Republic of China.

The exhibition is open to school children ages 6 through 15. Students from Whitko High School, South Whitley, participated in the 49th World School Children's Art Exhibition in the Republic of China, Taipei. The 49th World School Children's Art Exhibition included artwork from students of over 41 countries. Whitko HS art students were honored with nine Selected Certificates and two Bronze Medal recipients. Whitko H.S. art students, Ryce Noragon and Chase Pulley received bronze medals. Their work was displayed in Taipei and featured in a booklet of all the winning artworks sent out throughout the world and participating countries. Whitko H.S. art students represented not only their school and community, but also the United States of America. The U.S.A. received 32 total awards, Whitko H.S. was the recipient of 11 of the total awards throughout the country.

The following 11 Whitko High School art students received international recognition for their artwork::

- Ryce Noragon, age 15, received a Bronze Medal, for her piece, “Perched”

- Chase Pulley, age 15, received a Bronze Medal, for his piece, “The Wonderer”

- Erin Starkweather, age 15, received a Selected Certificate for her piece “Chillin’ Like a Villin’”

- Bryce Tucker, age 15, received a Selected Certificate for his piece “Canyon Colors”

- Patricia (Gracie) French, age 15, received a Selected Certificate for his piece “Self Expression”

- Kayce Sims, age 15, received a Selected Certificate for her piece “Autumn Meows”

- Alison Weeks, age 15, received a Selected Certificate for her piece “”Independence Day”

- Brett Sickafoose, age 15, received a Selected Certificate for his piece “Soar”

Summer West, age 15, received a Selected Certificate for her piece “Scarlet Sass”

- Mayci Schlichter, age 15, received a Selected Certificate for her piece “Orpheum”

- Josephine McClure, age 15, received a Selected Certificate for her piece “Ponder”

Whitko High School art students have received 40 state, 43 national and 202 international awards to date. Whitko H.S. art teacher, Daniel Malicki, said he is proud of his students’ pursuit for excellence.