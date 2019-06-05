Art in the Alley to feature area artists and more

In its fourth year, Art in the Alley is returning, revitalizing its mission to bring local artists together. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting this Saturday and will return each month throughout the summer (July 13, Aug. 3 and Sept. 6).

The event began in 2016 by Jennifer Lude with the support of the Downtown Business Alliance, and it brought artists and vendors into one area, the alley next to the Whitley County Government Center for the public to interact and purchase art pieces from local artists and craftsman.

“The DBA noticed the need for the arts and the promotion of the downtown events. Sharon Geiger and Ann Fahl came to me after my interest in trying to promote the local art in Columbia City. It was an offshoot from my original goal, but it truly has spring boarded an interest in the arts and the downtown. People are really getting excited about spending time with their family through the different selfie murals, the Farmers Market, different pop-up events, the engaging small business opportunities, and the ongoing support from our amazing community,” said Jennifer.

This year the event is being put on once again by Jennifer with the help of her husband and fellow artist Michael Lude, the Downtown Business Alliance and several other local organizations.

Ultimately the event’s purpose is to raise awareness of the many artists and craftsman around Whitley County and the surrounding areas, and get community members excited about art.

“It’s a chance to do something with the arts and to get inspired,” said Michael. “I’m excited to see what we come up with to get people involved.”

“ Our goal for Art in the Alley is to give a marketplace that focuses on the artist/ creator and the community. This allows us to offer affordable space, opportunities for beginner creators, and eventually work with the youth so that they know there is a value in their arts,” added Jennifer. “Keeping the talent in the community has been my passion.”

To read the full story, grab a copy of Wednesday's edition of The Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County.