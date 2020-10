First Baptist Church of Pierceton will be holding Revival services with Evangelist Darryl Zingre from Morris, Illinois on October 11-15. Special music will also be presented at each service. Times are Sunday at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 6 p.m., and Monday through Thursday at 7 p.m. The public is welcome to attend these special services. First Baptist Church is located at 208 W Market Street in Pierceton.