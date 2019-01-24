ARCHERS: Whitko students place high at invitational

Saturday, Jan. 5 was the annual Montpelier Archery Invitational and Whitko’s archers made a strong performance.

Cassidy Skinner, a South Whitley Elementary sixth grade student earned the 1st place honor with 289 out of a possible 300 points in the bullseye competition. Whitko JSHS 7th grade student Isabella Hughes took 2nd place with 286 points, and Gabi Griffith from PES’ sixth grade won third place with 277 points.

The Whitko Wildcat Archery team is coached by Bill Green and boasts one of the largest archery programs in Indiana. The team regularly travels to tournaments both out of state and competes annually at the Indiana State Championships as well as National and World Tournaments. Over the holiday break, Skinner shot 290/300 on her way to placing 1st among Middle Division Girls at the Gibson Southern Holiday Classic in Fort Branch, IN. Archers of are able to join the program in 4th grade and can compete until they are finished with their Senior Year.