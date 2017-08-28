AQUATICS CENTER SHORTFALL: Special meeting Monday at 5 p.m. will address issue.

Columbia City Common Council will be conducting a special meeting Monday afternoon with the topic focusing on a shortfall in aquatics center funding.

The meeting will be at 5 p.m. and is open to the public. It will take place in City Hall, 112 S. Chauncey St., on the second floor.

Last week it was revealed the bids had been submitted by contractors for construction of the Russel & Evelyn Fahl Aquatics Center, and had come in much higher than was originally anticipated.

Early estimates of the project equalled $4.26 million, the majority of which was raised in generous community donations, grants and a bond by the city.

Mayor Ryan Daniel notified the public on his public Facebook page that the lowest contractor bid that came back was $800,000 higher than what was estimated.

During the Tuesday Aug. 22 regularly scheduled meeting of the Common Council, several thoughts were shared on this project, and what next steps should be.

