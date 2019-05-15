AP: 10 Things to Know for May 15, 2019

Your daily look at late breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. ALABAMA BANS NEARLY ALL ABORTIONS

The state's Republican-dominated Senate voted to make performing an abortion at any stage of pregnancy a felony punishable by up to 99 years or life in prison for the abortion provider.

2. IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER MAKES VEILED THREAT

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says it wouldn't be difficult for the Islamic Republic to enrich uranium to weapons-grade levels amid rising tensions with the U.S.

3. A 'LITTLE SQUABBLE'

Most global stock markets follow Wall Street higher after Trump downplays his escalating tariff war with China and says a settlement is possible.

4. 'A PRETTY SCARY TOPIC'

Teachers across the country describe struggles finding trustworthy materials to help them teach climate change.

5. WHO SANDERS' NEW FOIL IS

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been a declared candidate for fewer than three weeks and already the Vermont senator has emerged as one of his most ardent critics.

6. WHAT CONGRESSWOMEN ARE FORMING

Female military veterans serving in the House say they're setting up a caucus that advocates for women service members and veterans.

7. SHAREHOLDERS THINKING GREEN MORE THAN EVER

As the Earth gets warmer, investors are increasingly targeting consumer-oriented businesses, internet companies and other businesses that don't first come to mind as big polluters.

8. AMERICA'S BABY BUST ISN'T OVER

The nation's birth rates last year reached record lows for women in their teens and 20s, leading to the fewest babies in 32 years.

9. WARRIORS TAKE GAME 1 OF WEST FINALS

Stephen Curry makes nine 3-pointers and scores 36 points, and Golden State beats Portland 116-94 while playing without injured star Kevin Durant again.

10. MONET MAKES MONEY

One of Claude Monet's haystack paintings fetches $110.7 million at Sotheby's auction in New York.