AP: 10 Things to Know for August 21, 2019

1. HOW TRUMP VIEWS MARKET VOLATILITY, ECONOMY

The U.S. president contends he does not fear a recession and is nonetheless considering new tax cuts to promote growth, but he acknowledges his aggressive China trade policies may mean economic pain for Americans.

2. WHAT CAUGHT DANES OFF-GUARD

Trump's decision to cancel a visit to Denmark next month after the prime minister described his plan to buy Greenland as "absurd."

3. AUSTRALIAN COURT UPHOLDS CARDINAL'S SEX ABUSE VERDICT

The decision against George Pell, the most senior Catholic to be found guilty of sexually abusing children, brings cheers from demonstrators outside the court.

4. PRESIDENT INJECTS RELIGION INTO POLITICS AGAIN

Trump says that Jewish Americans who vote for Democrats show "either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty." His remarks are condemned as trading in anti-Semitic tropes.

5. WELCOME MAT REMOVED IN TURKEY

Syrians say Turkey has been detaining and forcing some refugees to return back to their war-torn country the past month.

6. VENEZUELA CRISIS PUSHES WOMEN INTO 'FORCED MOTHERHOOD'

The socialist government is now coping with a tide of unwanted pregnancies as contraceptives remain hard to come by.

7. WHERE NATIONAL MONEY IS FLOWING

Into Maine's 2020 Senate race, as Republicans look to maintain their grip on the chamber and Democrats try to make inroads.

8. ITALY REELING POLITICALLY AGAIN

As the sixth government in a decade falls, Italy's political parties face complicated coalition talks to avoid a new election.

9. MIGRANT STANDOFF OFF IN ITALY ENDS

More than 80 people were being evacuated from a migrant rescue ship in Italy, capping a weekslong drama that saw conditions deteriorate sharply onboard.

10. WHO IS RELYING ON FRESHMEN SIGNAL-CALLERS

At least three Power Five programs plan to open the season with a true freshman starting quarterback: Arizona State, Auburn and North Carolina.