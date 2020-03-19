ANNOUNCEMENT: Thursday paper delayed
Thursday, March 19, 2020
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Due to a delivery delay, the Thursday edition of The Post & Mail this week will be delayed by one day. Subscribers should receive their papers through the mail on Friday this week. We apologize for the delay and we ask for your patience as we do our best to remedy this issue and continue to provide the community with the most up-to-date news we can. Thank you for your patience and if you have any questions contact our office at 260-244-5153.
