OFF AND RUNNING: WCCS students attend first day of school at 8:45 a.m.
Wednesday, August 16, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Students of Whitley County Consolidated Schools are starting their 2017-18 school year Wednesday morning with a normal 45-minute delayed start to the Wednesday school day for teacher enrichment.
Whitko schools started classes last Thursday and Smith-Green last Friday.
As always, it's an especially important time of year for motorists to be aware of school buses and young walkers.
