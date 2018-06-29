American Legion parade Saturday is on

American Legion Parade organizer Misty Oliver said Saturday’s parade will go on, despite the weather temperatures.

“With much consideration it has been determined that the parade will proceed as planned with it beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 30. Parade officials encourage patrons to seek shade and keep hydrated with plenty of water and to keep an eye on each other, children and pets,” Oliver said. “If using umbrellas, be aware when horses are coming past. Umbrellas can be a huge scare factor for horses.”

She said, “Thank you all for your support of our annual American Legion Old Settlers Days Parade.”