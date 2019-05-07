American LandMaster focuses on creating an affordable product that makes life easier for its customers

“Simple, affordable, durable and American made.”

This best describes the UTV products being made right in Whitley County at American LandMaster.

The company is founded on Christian beliefs, which reflects in its overall mission.

“At American LandMaster, our belief is that we are called to build UTVs and Karts for the glory of God,” reads the company’s mission statement. “This outward focus leads to our vision of making life easier for our customers, our suppliers, our employees and our community. This vision is the basis for every decision that we make at American LandMaster. Our mission to reach this vision is accomplished by an intentional effort encompassing three key pillars; our people, our commitment and our care.”

