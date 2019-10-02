4H RC Club Enjoys Successful Second Year

The Whitley County 4H Club has been on the forefront in recent years in creating new and exciting ways to get members participating. One way Whitley County 4H is reaching its goal of increased membership is by adding new clubs and activities like Homemade Ice Cream and Barbecue Grilling. Another new 4H club just wrapped up its second year with increased membership and participation.

The 4H RC Sparks is a remote control club that just finished it's second season in September. In its first season the club has seven members and this year the group had 10 kids participating. The group holds two meetings per year and had them both the first and second weekends in September. The Sparks group activity consisted of the kids meeting at the RC track at Columbia Automotive owned by Scott Gambrell and enjoying a day of racing.

The RC Sparks are led by Todd Geiger and Jeff Ebersole. The group also gets support from Next Generation RC and Hobby in Columbia City. Not all of the kids in the club have their own cars so Ebersole lets them use some of his plus Next Generation was at the race day in case people needed a car to try out.

To read more, please pick up Wednesday's edition of The Post and Mail newspaper at your local newsstands.