4-H board for 2019 announced

On Dec. 6, the Whitley County 4-H Clubs, Inc. conducted its annual meeting in the 4-H Center.

The meeting was to elect five board members and discuss the past year and plans for the next.

Candidates who were approved for the Board of Directors included Shane Caudill, Sara Demske, Jeff Geiger, Megan Lemke and Joe Heck.

The 2019 4-H Board of Directors include April Wise, Jainele Smith, Lori Heuer, Candace Lemke, Gregg Palmer, Vanessa Davidsen, Sara Demske, Jeff Geiger, Shane Caudill, Joe Heck, Megan Lemke and Donnie Haire.