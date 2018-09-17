3 arrested in Whitley Co. for drugs

3 from Wisconsin arrested for drugs



WHITLEY COUNTY — Two men and a woman, all from Wisconsin, were arrested Saturday morning by Trooper Justin Snyder on drug-related charges after they were stopped for a moving violation.

According to Snyder, around 9:50 a.m. he stopped an eastbound 2017 Kia on U.S. 30 in the area of County Road 450 West for speeding, 85 mph in the posted 60 zone.

As Snyder began talking to the trio in the car, he smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the passenger compartment. Further investigation led to a vehicle search which turned up an excess of 10 grams of suspected marijuana, 10 packages of cannabis infused vapor cartridges, three Xanax pills and two MDMA (Ecstasy) pills.

The driver, 24-year-old Christopher Lashaun Lewis, Jr. of Kenosha, Wis. was taken to Parkview Whitley hospital as part of Snyder’s investigation into operating while intoxicated under a controlled substance. He was later incarcerated in the Whitley County Jail on preliminary charges of Operating While Intoxicated under a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.

The two passengers, 23-year-old Bianca Marie Cantagallo of New Berlin, Wis. and 21-year-old Darnell Tyjuan Curry of Kenosha, Wis. were both taken into custody without incident and incarcerated in the Whitley County Jail. Cantagallo faces preliminary charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance while Curry faces a preliminary charge of Possession of Marijuana.

Snyder was assisted by the Whitley County Sheriff Department. Police remind readers that all suspects are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.