2nd Floor Art Gallery showcases Whitley County talent

A new art studio opened on 105 S. Main Street where Whitley County residents can display their artwork, develop their skills with different art mediums and experience art in new ways.

“As a chance meeting with someone here in the local community, they asked me ‘would you be interested in opening up an art gallery?’ And it just literally happened with a conversation to opening three months later. Our community has been super, duper supportive of us. We had a great turnout for our opening. We want people to get excited, and come in and use our space like you would a park,” Owner Candy Pease said.

Pease developed the idea after she started the art program at Passages in Columbia City in 2009. She began curating art shows for people with intellectual disabilities. With the help of networking, she wanted to reach out to people who not only wanted to have their artwork displayed, but to also feel confident in their abilities.

“What I love about our gallery space and our studio space is our gallery is not just to display artwork. It’s to get people excited to explore artwork and to empower them to create artwork which I think is one of my favorite things about doing this. We set-up a gallery so we have a featured area for our local artists. We are a jury. We do have a jury board where we do jury our selections that come into the gallery. For the most part, we do try to keep most of our artwork local and regional,” Pease said.

