2018 Halloween Activities start this weekend

There a plethora of activities planned throughout Whitley County for the 2018 Halloween festivities.

Trick-or-Treat in Columbia City

COLUMBIA CITY — Trick-or-Treat in Columbia City will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27. The Fire Department will be handing out candy and glow sticks from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Columbia City Fire Station, 425. S. Whitley St., and the Columbia City Police Department will have extra units patrolling neighborhoods to ensure the safety of all residents.

Trick-or-Treat in Churubusco

CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco's Halloweenfest will take place in downtown Churubusco from 12 to 2:30 p.m. Grab a map at St. Jon Bosco Church, where there will also be free hay rides. Costume judging for the annual costume contest starts at 2:45 p.m. on Washington Street. Trick-or-Treat residential hours are from 5 to 7 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat in South Whitley

SOUTH WHITLEY — Trick-or-Treat in residential South Whitley will be on Halloween, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Chamber Lil' Pumpkins on Parade

COLUMBIA CITY — The Whitley County Chamber of Commerce will have Lil' Pumpkins on Parade on Halloween in Columbia City for Trick-or-Treat at downtown businesses from 6 to 8 p.m. Make sure to pick up a punch card for each location and afterward stop by the Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center to enter a prize drawing.