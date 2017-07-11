2017 MISS WHITLEY COUNTY: Jenna Pittenger wins crown, will preside over 4-H Fair that begins Friday

Jenna Pittenger will reign as 2017 Miss Whitley County at the upcoming 4-H Fair that begins Friday.

Pittenger won her crown over a field of 13 contestants Monday evening at First Church of God in Columbia City.

