13 ARE READY: Miss Whitley County program is Monday evening

This year 13 young women will compete for the title and crown of Miss Whitley County.

The program takes place Monday, July 10, at the First Church of God in Columbia City, 1200 Depoy Dr. It begins at 6 p.m. Admission is $1.

The 2017 Miss Whitley County Scholarship Program is an official county pageant and preliminary for Miss Indiana State Fair, where the winner will compete against winners from the other 91 counties in Indiana in January.

Miss Whitley County, along with the court, are responsible for representing the county.

The 2016 Miss Whitley County was Kaitlyn Sheets.

