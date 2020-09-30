13-24 Drive In to Host Spooky Nights Film Series

The 13-24 Drive In is presenting Spooky Nights at the Drive In on Friday and Saturday nights during the month of October with a special Halloween night feature of “Beetlejuice.” Spooky Nights at the Drive In are sponsored by Autumn Ridge Rehabilitation Centre, B. Walter & Co., and Lundquist Appraisals & Real Estate.

The Drive In concession stand has added new hot beverages to the concessions list: spiced apple cider, rich chocolate hot cocoa, and chai tea latte at $2 per beverage. Tickets to each film are priced at $6 per vehicle. Purchase tickets to Spooky Nights films at 1324DriveIn.com/movies.

Films in the Spooky Nights lineup include:

“Hocus Pocus” on Friday, Oct. 2

“Coco” on Friday, Oct. 9

“The Addams Family” (1991) on Saturday, Oct. 10

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” on Friday, Oct. 16

“Ghostbusters” (1984) on Saturday, Oct. 24

“Casper” on Friday, Oct. 30

“Beetlejuice” on Saturday, Oct. 31