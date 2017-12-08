11-POINTER: Big buck harvested locally by Berry boys

Ian Berry, son of Donny & Amy Berry, harvested this 11-point buck in the Whitley County area this hunting season.

In photo, Ian’s brother, Zack, at left in photo, acknowledges his brother’s excellent trophy.

“Great job!,” Zack exclaimed.

