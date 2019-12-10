10 Things to Know For Dec. 10

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHAT HOUSE DEMOCRATS ARE POISED TO DO Unveil two articles of impeachment against President Trump — for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

2. IG REPORT ON RUSSIA PROBE MIXED The Justice Department's internal watchdog rules out political bias in the decision to investigate Trump's presidential campaign but does identify “serious performance failures” up the FBI’s chain of command.

3. HARROWING MOMENTS AFTER NEW ZEALAND VOLCANO Survivors of a powerful eruption run into the sea to escape the scalding steam and ash and emerge covered in burns as the death toll rises to at least six.

4. INDIA’S CRACKDOWN HITS RELIGIOUS FREEDOM IN DISPUTED KASHMIR While some of the conditions have since been eased, some mosques and Muslim shrines in the region either remain shuttered, deepening anti-India sentiment.

5. ‘WE OPENED OUR HEARTS’ The deaths of three Navy sailors shot by a Royal Saudi Air Force officer stuns Pensacola, the Florida city that has forged a close personal relationship with the naval air station.

6. SWING STATES ALREADY COMING INTO FOCUS Trump and his Republican Party are showering top general election swing states with time and resources, while Democrats are devoting most of their energy to their marathon primary fight.

7. CHILE MILITARY PLANE MISSING ON WAY TO ANTARCTICA A search and rescue operation is underway after the air force loses radio contact with a transport plane carrying 38 people, and authorities are not optimistic about the aircraft's fate.

8. WHERE GLOBAL WARMING IS THREATENING REINDEER HERDS In Sweden’s arctic region as unusual weather patterns jeopardize the migrating animals’ grazing grounds.

9. YOUR 2019 WORD OF THE YEAR “They,” a common but increasingly mighty and very busy little word, has an accolade all its own, language mavens at Merriam-Webster declare.

10. EAGLES BOLSTER PLAYOFF HOPES Carson Wentz and Zach Ertz rally Philadelphia past the New York Giants 23-17 in overtime, spoiling Eli Manning’s return under center.