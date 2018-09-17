1 injured in U.S 30 crash

A crash on U.S. 30 yesterday afternoon left one driver injured.

Aleksandar Aleksic, 31, Washington, was driving a semi truck traveling eastbound on U.S. 30 when he stopped at the stoplight at U.S. 30 and Lincolnway. According to officers on the scene of the accident, a 34 year old driver from Texas in a Mercedes-Benz van struck the parked semi from behind, totaling his vehicle. He had to be extricated from his vehicle and was flown by Samaritan to Parkview Regional Hospital for abrasions. Aleksic was uninjured.