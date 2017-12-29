XMAS TREE PICKUP: January 8 is the day in Columbia City

The holiday season is coming to an end, which means homeowners are being to put their decorations away and disposing of Christmas trees.

For Columbia City, Advanced Disposal has scheduled the pickup of discarded Christmas trees for Jan. 8.

Workers will make one pass throughout the city, and homeowners are encouraged to place their trees out by the curb no later than Sunday, Jan. 7.

Officials ask that all stands and decorations be removed from trees before being placed at the curb.