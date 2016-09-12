X-COUNTRY: Boys and girls excel at Tippy Valley Invite

Columbia City High School boys cross-country teamColumbia City HIgh School girls cross-country team
Staff Writer
Monday, September 12, 2016
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

Columbia City High School's boys and girls cross-country runners excelled during the weekend at the Tippecanoe Valley Invitational at Mentone.

