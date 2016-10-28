WRESTLING CLINIC: Three-time Olympian to present clinic at Eagle Tech
Eagle Tech Academy will host Olympic wrestler and coach Dennis Hall on Saturday, Oct. 29, for an instructional clinic emphasizing wrestling techniques for students.
Sign-in for the Columbia City clinic at Eagle Tech Academy will begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday,
Warm-up will run from 8 -8:30 a.m. Coach Hall will teach techniques to the attendees from 9 a.m.-noon. Lunch will be provided for attendees, with another technique session to follow.
The clinic will end at 4 p.m.
Donations are being accepted to help cover the cost of lunch.
All Whitley County residents are welcome to attend.
Hall is a three-time Olympian, earning a silver medal in 1996 at the Atlanta games.
Hall was USA Wrestling’s Man of the Year in 1995, and was the Greco-Roman athlete of the year in 1994, 1995 and 1996.
