WONDERFULLY WARM: Windy Friday tops 75 degrees

Thermometers topped 75 degrees in parts of Whitley County Friday, as warm southwest winds that hit gusts near 30 mph ushered in the delightful temperature.

It was a stark contrast to just days ago when the highs were in the low 20s.

It should be a slightly cooler weekend with rain washing out the majority of it until perhaps later Sunday afternoon.

Temps moderate into the 50s during the next 10 days with some precipitation predicted.

No sleet, snow or highs in the 20s. though!!