WOMEN IN BUSINESS: Jewelry store a Downtown Columbia City legacy

For the last 28 years, Murphy Jewelers store owner Marilyn Murphy has worked to provide the same quality of goods and service that her father began before her.

Murphy’s father, the late Harold C. Murphy, started Murphy Jewelers in April of 1950, consisting of a work bench and showcase at the Melody Gift Shop at 110 W. Van Buren St. The shop was owned by Martin Bander at the time.

For details about this Women In Business feature, read Friday's Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stroes throughout Whitley County.