WINTER WEATHER HITS: Snow throughout Sunday, Sunday night

Whitley County remains under a Winter Weather Advisory until 4 a.m. Monday. Kosciusko and Noble counties, however, are under a Winter Storm Warning.

Regardless of the designation, Whitley County may receive 4 to 11 additional inches of snowfall throughout Sunday and Sunday night.

A cold snap Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will give Whitley County highs in the low teens, before temperatures are forecast to moderate Saturday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST /3 AM

CST/ MONDAY...

HAZARDOUS WEATHER...

* PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CONTINUE INTO THIS EVENING. THE SNOW MAY

BECOME MIXED WITH OR CHANGE TO A PERIOD OF RAIN LATE THIS

AFTERNOON INTO THIS EVENING BEFORE ENDING ACROSS PARTS OF

ADVISORY AREA.

* STORM TOTAL SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT WILL

VARY GREATLY NORTH TO SOUTH AS A RESULT OF MIXED PRECIPITATION

POTENTIAL AS WELL AS AIR TEMPERATURES AROUND FREEZING.

LOCATIONS NORTH OF ROUTE 24 HAVE THE GREATEST CHANCE OF SEEING TOTALS

OF 4 TO 7 INCHES. SOUTH OF ROUTE 24 TOTALS OF 2 TO LOCALLY AS

MUCH AS 5 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE. SLIGHT CHANGES IN TEMPERATURES

OR THE TRACK OF THE LOW COULD CAUSE SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES IN

FINAL TOTALS.

IMPACTS...

* ROADS THAT HAVE NOT BEEN PLOWED OR TREATED WILL REMAIN SNOW

COVERED AND SLIPPERY THROUGH TONIGHT.ROAD CONDITIONS MAY

IMPROVE SOMEWHAT AS TEMPERATURES RISE NEAR OR ABOVE FREEZING IN

SOME AREAS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW

WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW

COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES...AND USE CAUTION WHILE

DRIVING.