WINTER ADVISORY UPGRADED TO WARNING: Snow throughout Sunday, Sunday night

Whitley County at 11 a.m. Sunday was placed under a Winter Storm Warning until 4 a.m. Monday.

Whitley County Emergency Management provided the information from the National Weather Service at North Webster. Whitley County will receive upwards to 9 inches of snow by Sunday night.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE NORTHERN INDIANA

1042 AM EST SUN DEC 11 2016

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/

MONDAY...

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NORTHERN INDIANA HAS ISSUED A

WINTER STORM WARNING...WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST /3 AM

CST/ MONDAY. THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER...

* STORM TOTAL SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS BY TONIGHT WILL RANGE FROM 6

TO 9 INCHES.

* PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CONTINUE INTO THIS EVENING. THE HEAVIEST

SNOW IS EXPECTED THROUGH THE AFTERNOON HOURS WHEN SNOWFALL

RATES COULD LOCALLY APPROACH OR EXCEED 1 INCH PER HOUR IN SOME

AREAS.

IMPACTS...

* ROADS WILL BE SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY THROUGH TONIGHT.

* SOME MINOR DRIFTING IS POSSIBLE DUE TO SOUTH WINDS GUSTING TO

AROUND 20 MPH.

* REDUCED VISIBILITIES CAN BE EXPECTED DURING THE PERIODS OF

HEAVIER SNOW...ESPECIALLY DURING THE EARLY AFTERNOON HOURS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR HEAVY SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER

CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF SNOW

ARE FORECAST THAT WILL MAKE TRAVEL DANGEROUS. ONLY TRAVEL IN AN

EMERGENCY. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL...KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT...

FOOD...AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY.

A cold snap Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will give Whitley County highs in the low teens, before temperatures are forecast to moderately by next weekend.