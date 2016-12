WIND CHILL ADVISORY: Be careful if you must go outside

FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE AT NORTH WEBSTER:

WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY...

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NORTHERN INDIANA HAS ISSUED A

WIND CHILL ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER...

* WIND CHILL TEMPERATURES OF 15 BELOW TO 20 BELOW ZERO LATE

TONIGHT INTO MIDDAY THURSDAY.

IMPACTS...

* BITTERLY COLD WIND CHILLS ARE EXPECTED THAT CAN CAUSE

FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PEOPLE

WHO MUST VENTURE OUTDOORS SHOULD DRESS IN LAYERS AND COVER

ALL EXPOSED SKIN TO AVOID FROSTBITE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY MEANS THAT VERY COLD AIR AND STRONG WINDS

WILL COMBINE TO GENERATE LOW WIND CHILLS. THIS WILL RESULT IN

FROST BITE AND LEAD TO HYPOTHERMIA IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN.

IF YOU MUST VENTURE OUTDOORS...MAKE SURE YOU WEAR A HAT AND

GLOVES.

TODAY AND TONIGHT

IT WILL BE BITTERLY COLD TONIGHT WITH MINIMUM WIND CHILL

TEMPERATURES OF 15 BELOW TO 20 BELOW ZERO.

THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY

IT WILL REMAIN BITTERLY COLD THROUGH MIDDAY THURSDAY WITH MINIMUM

WIND CHILL TEMPERATURES OF 15 BELOW TO 20 BELOW ZERO.

A MIX OF SNOW, SLEET, FREEZING RAIN, AND RAIN MAY CREATE

HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY

NIGHT.