WILDCATS WIN: Snep's one-hitter shackles Lakeland

Whitko’s Lady Wildcats’ offense scored all its runs in one inning. Fortunately for the 'Cats, the defense made sure that was all they needed as pitcher Ellie Snep fired a one-hitter and Whitko opened its softball season with a 3-1 win over the visiting Lakeland Lady Lakers.

Complete details – plus more local sports news – are in your Friday edition of The Post & Mail, Whitley County's daily newspaper.