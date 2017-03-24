WILDCATS WIN: Snep's one-hitter shackles Lakeland

Whitko pitcher Ellie Snep fires to the plate during the Lady Wildcats’ season-opening 3-1 win over Lakeland Thursday evening. Snep struck out eight in tossing a one-hitter.
Staff Writer
Friday, March 24, 2017
SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind.

Whitko’s Lady Wildcats’ offense scored all its runs in one inning. Fortunately for the 'Cats, the defense made sure that was all they needed as pitcher Ellie Snep fired a one-hitter and Whitko opened its softball season with a 3-1 win over the visiting Lakeland Lady Lakers.

