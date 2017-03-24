WILDCATS WIN: Snep's one-hitter shackles Lakeland
Friday, March 24, 2017
SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind.
Whitko’s Lady Wildcats’ offense scored all its runs in one inning. Fortunately for the 'Cats, the defense made sure that was all they needed as pitcher Ellie Snep fired a one-hitter and Whitko opened its softball season with a 3-1 win over the visiting Lakeland Lady Lakers.
