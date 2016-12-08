WILDCAT WALTERS: Isaac Walters leads Wihitko at Maconaquah Invite

Isaac Walters
Staff Writer
Thursday, December 8, 2016
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

Whitko’s wrestling team traveled to Saturday’s Maconaquah Invitational and posted individual successes despite going 0-5 in team competition after giving up forfeits in seven of 14 weight classes for each match.
The Wildcats were led by sophomore Isaac Walters, who went 5-0 to take first-place at 182 pounds.
“I am especially proud of Isaac Walters who went 5-0 on the day and Logan Busz who was 4-1,” said Whitko Head Wrestling Coach Wes Graves.
The win raises Walters’ record to 10-1 on the season.

