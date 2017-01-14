WHO WON? Whitley County boys teams split in Friday tilts

In Friday night boys basketball conference action:

Huntington North 63,

Columbia City 51

Whitko 62,

Southwood 58

Churubusco did not play.

For details, photos and much more local news, features and sports, pick up your Weekend

Edition of The Post & Mail and newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County or via the online complete e-edition in pdf format.

Call 244-5153 to subscribe.