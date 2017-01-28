WHO WON? Lady Eagles, Lady Wildcats take victories
Saturday, January 28, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
CCHS Lady Eagles 67, New Haven 24
Whitko Lady Wildcats 55, Wabash 38
Central Noble girls 67, Churubusco girls 37
Central Noble boys 63, Churubusco boys 57
