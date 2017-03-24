WHITLEY WORKS: Schools join for Summit with business leaders

Business and government leaders from throughout Whitley County met in Columbia City Wednesday morning to suggest a set of professional skills that educators from county school corporations can utilize to prepare students for life after graduation.
Staff Writer
Friday, March 24, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

Business leaders from throughout the county met Wednesday morning for the Whitley Works Summit, a collaboration with representatives from Whitley County Consolidated, Smith-Green and Whitko Community Schools to assist making college and career-ready standards for county students.
Complete details on this innovative program funded by a grant from the Lilly Endowment, Inc. are in Friday's edition of your Post & Mail.

