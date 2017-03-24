WHITLEY WORKS: Schools join for Summit with business leaders
Friday, March 24, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Business leaders from throughout the county met Wednesday morning for the Whitley Works Summit, a collaboration with representatives from Whitley County Consolidated, Smith-Green and Whitko Community Schools to assist making college and career-ready standards for county students.
Complete details on this innovative program funded by a grant from the Lilly Endowment, Inc. are in Friday's edition of your Post & Mail.
Category: