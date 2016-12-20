WHITLEY RANKS HIGH: Per capita net wealth relative to our debt

COLUMBIA CITY — Whitley County ranks as one of the highest in per capita net wealth in Indiana.

SmartAsset, a financial technology company, conducted a study to find the places in the United States and within the states who had the highest net worth.

The company found that Whitley County ranked eighth in the state for areas with the highest per capita net wealth relative to debt.

The study said that the county’s income averaged $26,120, debt averaged $27,746 and net worth equalled $42,119.

Tipton, Indiana ranked first in the study with an income of $26,350, a debt of $25,053 and a net worth of $51,966.

The top 10 counties with the highest per capita net wealth in Indiana were ranked by their highest net worth index.

The results were as follows:

1. Tipton, Ind. – 50.15 Net Worth Index

2. Carroll, Ind. – 42.33 Net Worth Index

3. Spencer, Ind. – 42.29 Net Worth Index

4. Newton, Ind. – 40.75 Net Worth Index

5. Posey, Ind. – 40.72 Net Worth Index

6. Hamilton, Ind. – 39.04 Net Worth Index

7. Fountain, Ind. – 39.04 Net Worth Index

8. Whitley, Ind. – 38.61 Net Worth Index

9. Dearborn, Ind. – 37.77 Net Worth Index

10. Perry, Ind. – 37.30 Net Worth Index

To find the areas with the highest net worth, the company calculated the ratio of net worth to per capita income in every county.