WHITLEY COUNTY'S HEROIN PROBLEM: It is 'absolutely worse than we think it is'

Detective Robert Stephenson provided examples of drugs that the Whitley County Drug Task Force has confiscated, including a heroin kit.
Staff Writer
Saturday, March 25, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

Sixteen overdose deaths in Whitley County in recent years was among the statistics and information offered in a recent meeting with CCPD Detective Chip Stephenson, a Drug Task Force member.

He emphasized the increasing heroin problem locally.

The Post & Mail's complete report is in the Weekend Edition of your ldaily Whitley County newspaper now available at convenience stores and newsstands throughout the area, and online via the complete newspaper's e-edition in pdf format.

Subscribe by call 260 244-5153.

Category: