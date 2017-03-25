WHITLEY COUNTY'S HEROIN PROBLEM: It is 'absolutely worse than we think it is'
Saturday, March 25, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Sixteen overdose deaths in Whitley County in recent years was among the statistics and information offered in a recent meeting with CCPD Detective Chip Stephenson, a Drug Task Force member.
He emphasized the increasing heroin problem locally.
The Post & Mail's complete report is in the Weekend Edition of your ldaily Whitley County newspaper now available at convenience stores and newsstands throughout the area, and online via the complete newspaper's e-edition in pdf format.
Subscribe by call 260 244-5153.
Category: