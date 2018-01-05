Whitley County Basketball teams at home this weekend

Columbia City High School, Whitko High School and Churubusco High School's basketball teams will be hitting the floor at home this weekend.

Beginning at 6:15 p.m., the Columbia City Boys will be facing off against Bellmont.

The Whitko Girls will be playing Rochester, with the game beginning at 6:15 p.m.

The Churubusco Lady Eagles will be competing against Hamilton, and the game is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tonight will be a big night for all the teams as well, as the Columbia City Lady Eagles take off to compete against Bellmont at 6:15 p.m.

The Whitko Boys basketball team will be at Rochester and the game is set to begin at 6:15 p.m.

Both Churubusco boys and girls teams will be playing at Fremont tonight, with the girls game set to begin at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 p.m.