Whitley Co. 12th healthiest in state

The Alliance for a Healthier Indiana has developed a focus data resource to better understand the greater health problems of Indiana. The resource, called The State of Our Health, delves into the county level with data for each county in the state.

The State of Our Health, available online, labeled tobacco use, opioid abuse, obesity and infant mortality as the biggest health issues facing Indiana.

The resource allows users to look into the contributing factors that has been identified for each specific county. Whitley County ranks 12th on the list of 92 counties and Indiana ranks 38th of 50 states.

