WHITKO HARDWOOD HOOPS: End-of-season honors

Whitko’s girls basketball team held an awards night to celebrate their 2017 basketball season. Players receiving plaques are pictured, from left: Aly Reiff - Leadership Award; Ellie Snep - Mental Attitude Award; Brielle Harrison - Most Improved Player and Audrey Bradford - Most Improved JV Player.

The Lady Wildcats finished the season with a 21-5 record, one of the best in the program’s history.

More local sports in your Tuesday edition of The Post & Mail. Pick it up today!