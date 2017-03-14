WHITKO HARDWOOD HOOPS: End-of-season honors

Whitko’s girls basketball team held an awards night to celebrate their 2017 basketball season. Players receiving plaques are pictured, from left: Aly Reiff - Leadership Award; Ellie Snep - Mental Attitude Award; Brielle Harrison - Most Improved Player and Audrey Bradford - Most Improved JV Player. The Lady Wildcats finished the season with a 21-5 record, one of the best in the program’s history.
Staff Writer
Tuesday, March 14, 2017
SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind.

Whitko’s girls basketball team held an awards night to celebrate their 2017 basketball season. Players receiving plaques are pictured, from left: Aly Reiff - Leadership Award; Ellie Snep - Mental Attitude Award; Brielle Harrison - Most Improved Player and Audrey Bradford - Most Improved JV Player.
The Lady Wildcats finished the season with a 21-5 record, one of the best in the program’s history.

More local sports in your Tuesday edition of The Post & Mail. Pick it up today!

Category: