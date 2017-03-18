WHITE HOUSE MEETING: Banks says he’ll support changed health bill

President Donald Trump agreed to add fresh Medicaid curbs to the House Republican health care bill Friday, bolstering the measure with support from some conservative lawmakers but leaving its prospects wobbly. House leaders discussed other amendments calibrated to round up votes and scheduled a showdown vote Thursday.

“I just want to let the world know I am 100 percent in favor” of the measure, Trump said at the White House after meeting with about a dozen House lawmakers, including Third District Congressman Jim Banks, from Columbia City, and shaking hands on revisions. “We’re going to have a health care plan that’s going to be second to none.”

