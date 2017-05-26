WHAT A DEAL!! Buy reclining furniture at Ball Furniture, get a free Post & Mail subscription

You can be reclining on new furniture enjoying a subscription to The Post & Mail soon!

Ball Furniture & Mattress Company in Downtown Columbia City is having a sale on its overstocked reclining furniture – and will give buyers a newspaper subscription also!

With any reclining furniture purchase through Sunday at 4 p.m., the furniture store will award buyers a new three-month subscription to The Post & Mail. For those who already subscribe, an extra three months will be added to current subscriptions.

All reclining furniture is on sale at half price through Sunday, including La-Z-Boy chairs, love seats, sofas and sectionals.

Ball Furniture hours are Friday until 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 12 to 4 p.m. The business will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

Newspaper subscriptions are for Post & Mail motor route or foot-carriers only. A certificate will be awarded to furniture purchasers for subscription delivery and it will have no cash value.