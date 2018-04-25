WELCOME: The Post & Mail welcomes new reporter to editorial team

The Post & Mail is pleased to welcome MacKenzie DeGroot to the editorial team.

DeGroot joins The Post & Mail after serving as a reporter for Decatur, and Horizon Publication, newspaper The Daily Democrat, where she has been since October of last year.

She grew up in Avilla, and graduated from East Noble High School in 2011.

She attended Indiana University where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Communication and Culture.“I like talking to and meeting new people and this business lends itself to that well,” said DeGroot. “I also like writing, taking photos, attending local events and writing feature stories.”

“We are thrilled to have MacKenzie here at The Post & Mail,” said Publisher B.J. Riley. “Having worked with her in Decatur, I am excited to have her writing and reporting talents at The Post & Mail. Having Maggie and MacKenzie, along with the tried and true talents of Rachael Rosfeld and Mark Parker, will allow us to serve our readers and this community in a tremendous way.”