WEEPING MULBERRY: Iconic Courthouse tree axed and removed

Determined to be dead, a famous inverted weeping mulberry tree near the north entrance of the Whitley County Courthouse was cut and removed last week.

Here’s the background about the unique tree that sparked considerable controversy 33 years ago:

In June, 1984, a protest was sparked regarding the twisted mulberry tree near the Van Buren Street entrance of the Courthouse. During this time, six county employees protested and successfully prevented further removal of trees from the front lawn of the Courthouse after a maple tree was felled.

