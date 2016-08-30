WEEKEND FUN: Faces & Places photo feature reviews full schedule in Whitley County

"Faces & Places" photo feature spans two pages in Tuesday's print edition of your Post & Mail and includes coverage from a very fun, busy past weekend in Whitley County, including Movie on the Square and Taste of the Town in Downtown Columbia City, Larwill's Annual Squawbuck Days and Churubusco's Annual Block Party.

Pick up your Post & Mail today at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County for just two quarters.